Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock (FHN.PRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:FHN.PRE) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Horizon Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHN.PRE is 0.18%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 1,297K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRE by 0.50% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 246K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRE by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 227K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHN.PRE by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 88K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

