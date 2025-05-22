Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (FCNCP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FCNCP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.57% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $25.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.98 to a high of $28.86. The average price target represents an increase of 21.57% from its latest reported closing price of $21.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 4,863MM, a decrease of 46.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCP is 0.45%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 3,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,283K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 2.77% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares , representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 3.99% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 9.43% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 273K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCP by 2.76% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 194K shares. No change in the last quarter.

