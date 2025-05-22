Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Citizens BancShares (OTCPK:FCNCB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.67% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $2,004.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,717.77 to a high of $2,255.75. The average price target represents an increase of 36.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1,467.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is 4,839MM, a decrease of 46.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 107.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCB is 0.13%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 1K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAVFX - Fidelity Advisor Value Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 41.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCB by 30.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.