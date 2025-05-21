Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Citizens BancShares (NasdaqGS:FCNCA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.77% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Citizens BancShares is $2,239.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,919.00 to a high of $2,520.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.77% from its latest reported closing price of $1,918.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens BancShares is 4,863MM, a decrease of 46.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 126.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.35%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 10,650K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 667K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 632K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 6.15% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 411K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 401K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 90.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 8.44% over the last quarter.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

