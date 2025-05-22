Jefferies Initiates Coverage of First Citizens BancShares (BIT:1FCNC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of First Citizens BancShares (BIT:1FCNC) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens BancShares. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FCNC is 0.35%, an increase of 7.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 10,650K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 667K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FCNC by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 632K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FCNC by 6.15% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 411K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FCNC by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 401K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FCNC by 90.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FCNC by 8.44% over the last quarter.

