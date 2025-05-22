Stocks
FITBO

Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (FITBO) with Buy Recommendation

May 22, 2025 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FITBO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $26.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.19 to a high of $32.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $21.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 9,867MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITBO is 0.13%, an increase of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 1,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FITBO / Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock Shares Held by Institutions

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 6.36% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 1.94% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 8.55% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 1.26% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock-> See our take on Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FITBO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.