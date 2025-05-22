Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (FITBO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FITBO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $26.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.19 to a high of $32.15. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $21.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 9,867MM, an increase of 24.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FITBO is 0.13%, an increase of 24.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 1,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 930K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 6.36% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 1.94% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 8.55% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 186K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 1.26% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 126K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FITBO by 2.69% over the last quarter.

