Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp (LSE:0IM1) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp (LSE:0IM1) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.93% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is 44.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 39.09 GBX to a high of 54.19 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.93% from its latest reported closing price of 39.48 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fifth Third Bancorp is 9,508MM, an increase of 20.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IM1 is 0.20%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 706,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,436K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 90.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,228K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,701K shares , representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 22,908K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,587K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,693K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,147K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 54.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,972K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IM1 by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.