Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp (BIT:1FTHB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Fifth Third Bancorp (BIT:1FTHB) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fifth Third Bancorp. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FTHB is 0.20%, an increase of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 706,996K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 30,436K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,721K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTHB by 90.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,228K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,701K shares , representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTHB by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 22,908K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,587K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTHB by 21.05% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,693K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,147K shares , representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTHB by 54.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,972K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,364K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FTHB by 4.53% over the last quarter.

