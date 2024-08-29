Jefferies Initiates Coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:EYPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 361.30% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is $40.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 361.30% from its latest reported closing price of $8.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is 36MM, a decrease of 28.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EYPT is 0.12%, an increase of 38.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 63,365K shares. The put/call ratio of EYPT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,325K shares representing 15.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,893K shares , representing an increase of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 33.06% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,176K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,764K shares , representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,650K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 92.64% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,591K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 68.82% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,502K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,466K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EYPT by 61.89% over the last quarter.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

