Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Exelon (WBAG:EXEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Exelon (WBAG:EXEC) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,835 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXEC is 0.27%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 943,955K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 82,066K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,713K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEC by 88.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,589K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,280K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEC by 9.53% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 27,567K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEC by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 25,778K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,480K shares , representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEC by 22.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,667K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,086K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXEC by 10.78% over the last quarter.

