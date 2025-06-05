Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Excelerate Energy (EE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Excelerate Energy is $33.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 13.83% from its latest reported closing price of $29.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Excelerate Energy is 2,804MM, an increase of 190.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Excelerate Energy. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EE is 0.23%, an increase of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 27,620K shares. The put/call ratio of EE is 2.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 7,854K shares representing 24.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 1,703K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 746K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EE by 30.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 554K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 478K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

