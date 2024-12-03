Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Eversource Energy (ES) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.56% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eversource Energy is $74.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from its latest reported closing price of $63.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eversource Energy is 12,345MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eversource Energy. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ES is 0.18%, an increase of 31.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 336,897K shares. The put/call ratio of ES is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,885K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,359K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,042K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 9,707K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,732K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,359K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,041K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ES by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,040K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ES by 40.27% over the last quarter.

Eversource Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

