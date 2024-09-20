Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Evergy (EVRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Evergy (NasdaqGS:EVRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.73% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Evergy is $62.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from its latest reported closing price of $61.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evergy is 5,670MM, an increase of 0.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVRG is 0.26%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 224,075K shares. The put/call ratio of EVRG is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,908K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,212K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 7.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,898K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,789K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 5,851K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing an increase of 60.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 115.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,814K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 49.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,723K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,482K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVRG by 91.02% over the last quarter.

Evergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

