Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Essential Utilities (WTRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.31% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Essential Utilities is $47.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.36 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.31% from its latest reported closing price of $38.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Essential Utilities is 2,420MM, an increase of 24.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essential Utilities. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTRG is 0.20%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 283,345K shares. The put/call ratio of WTRG is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,661K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,328K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,124K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 2.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,345K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,852K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,895K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,709K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTRG by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 11,131K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves.

