Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Erasca (ERAS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Erasca (NasdaqGS:ERAS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.43% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Erasca is $4.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 71.43% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Erasca is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Erasca. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERAS is 0.17%, an increase of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.82% to 241,184K shares. The put/call ratio of ERAS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 19,392K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,216K shares , representing an increase of 16.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 18.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,831K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares , representing an increase of 56.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERAS by 152.26% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 16,216K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 15,357K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 13,768K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Erasca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Erasca, its name is its mission: To erase cancer. Erasca is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. Erasca has assembled what the company believes to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. Erasca believes its team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by its scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position the company to achieve its bold mission of erasing cancer.

