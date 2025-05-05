Jefferies Initiates Coverage of EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (EH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:EH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $26.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $34.63. The average price target represents an increase of 41.59% from its latest reported closing price of $18.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 38MM, a decrease of 91.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 14.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EH is 0.75%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.60% to 13,775K shares. The put/call ratio of EH is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 4,556K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 4.20% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares , representing a decrease of 36.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EH by 20.45% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 800K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 94.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 1,631.86% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 761K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 90.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 882.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 0.07% over the last quarter.

EHang Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

