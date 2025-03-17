Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Easterly Government Properties (DEA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.59% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Easterly Government Properties is $12.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.59% from its latest reported closing price of $10.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Easterly Government Properties is 340MM, an increase of 10.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Easterly Government Properties. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEA is 0.13%, an increase of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 100,933K shares. The put/call ratio of DEA is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,270K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,150K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 16.08% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,857K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 6.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,053K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,103K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 18.90% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,590K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 16.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,573K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEA by 57.53% over the last quarter.

Easterly Government Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

