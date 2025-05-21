Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Eagle Bancorp (NasdaqCM:EGBN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.70% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Bancorp is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 38.70% from its latest reported closing price of $17.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Bancorp is 374MM, an increase of 49.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Bancorp. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGBN is 0.06%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 30,547K shares. The put/call ratio of EGBN is 25.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,915K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 12.71% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,068K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 14.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 900K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 13.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 742K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 729K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGBN by 56.02% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bancorp Inc Background Information



The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

