Jefferies Initiates Coverage of DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.34% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is 131.87 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 122.02 GBX to a high of 143.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.34% from its latest reported closing price of 128.85 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 17,103MM, an increase of 37.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,500 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I6Q is 0.24%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 205,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,667K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,195K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 1.85% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,750K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 15.48% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 6,601K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 24.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,359K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,146K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,896K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,506K shares , representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 3.09% over the last quarter.

