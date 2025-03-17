Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Douglas Emmett (DEI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.50% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Douglas Emmett is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.50% from its latest reported closing price of $15.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Douglas Emmett is 1,105MM, an increase of 11.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Douglas Emmett. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEI is 0.17%, an increase of 103.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 226,144K shares. The put/call ratio of DEI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 13,281K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,637K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,693K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,131K shares , representing a decrease of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 3.82% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 9,162K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,151K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,944K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,818K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEI by 82.71% over the last quarter.

Douglas Emmett Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

