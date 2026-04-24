Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Dorian LPG (LPG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.03% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Dorian LPG is $36.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.76 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.03% from its latest reported closing price of $37.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dorian LPG is 337MM, a decrease of 15.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorian LPG. This is an decrease of 240 owner(s) or 50.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPG is 0.03%, an increase of 66.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.66% to 27,475K shares. The put/call ratio of LPG is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,596K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 24.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,117K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 679K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 574K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 72.03% over the last quarter.

Colony Group holds 509K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 28.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.