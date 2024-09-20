Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Dominion Energy (D) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.31% Downside

As of August 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dominion Energy is $57.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.31% from its latest reported closing price of $57.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Energy is 18,020MM, an increase of 24.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Energy. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.30%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 775,285K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 29,636K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 84.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 27,398K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,246K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 81.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,481K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,584K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,584K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 22,812K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,866K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in D by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Dominion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.