Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Disc Medicine (IRON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Disc Medicine (NasdaqGM:IRON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.66% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is $67.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from its latest reported closing price of $50.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Disc Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.30%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.44% to 28,907K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 2.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,705K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,390K shares , representing an increase of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 2,509K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,796K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 26.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,786K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,756K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing an increase of 61.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 73.07% over the last quarter.

