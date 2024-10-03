Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Devon Energy (LSE:0I8W) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Devon Energy (LSE:0I8W) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.53% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is 55.64 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.27 GBX to a high of 66.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 38.53% from its latest reported closing price of 40.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 17,297MM, an increase of 17.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,033 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I8W is 0.29%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.87% to 525,501K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,969K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,132K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8W by 8.89% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 17,496K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,305K shares , representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I8W by 13.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,220K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8W by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,686K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,529K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8W by 52.72% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,538K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,921K shares , representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I8W by 5.16% over the last quarter.

