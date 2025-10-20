Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is $36.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.78 to a high of $42.92. The average price target represents an increase of 7.44% from its latest reported closing price of $33.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is 28,311MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 8.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB is 0.40%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.56% to 837,090K shares. The put/call ratio of DB is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 86,625K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,023K shares , representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 64,146K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,663K shares , representing an increase of 25.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 40,665K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,262K shares , representing an increase of 13.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 81.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 32,027K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,376K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 26.15% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 29,118K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,483K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 14.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.