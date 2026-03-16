Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Design Therapeutics (DSGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 16, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Design Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:DSGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.66% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Design Therapeutics is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.66% from its latest reported closing price of $10.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Design Therapeutics is 144MM, an increase of 436,354.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Design Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 28.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGN is 0.13%, an increase of 61.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.46% to 38,514K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGN is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 6,526K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,372K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 37.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 2,500K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares , representing a decrease of 46.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 42.56% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,233K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGN by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,613K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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