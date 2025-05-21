Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cullen (CFR) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cullen (NYSE:CFR) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.47% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $136.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.47% from its latest reported closing price of $131.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is 2,349MM, an increase of 15.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFR is 0.23%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 66,669K shares. The put/call ratio of CFR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,663K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,794K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 5.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,082K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,001K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 19.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,717K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,670K shares , representing a decrease of 55.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 31.34% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 1,577K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

