Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cousins Properties (CUZ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cousins Properties is $34.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of $29.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cousins Properties is 878MM, an increase of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.28%, an increase of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.00% to 196,119K shares. The put/call ratio of CUZ is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,491K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,141K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 14.30% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,853K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,989K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,601K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 63.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,428K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments.

