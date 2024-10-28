Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Core Scientific, Inc. - Equity Right (CORZR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Core Scientific, Inc. - Equity Right (OTCPK:CORZR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.06% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Core Scientific, Inc. - Equity Right is $0.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.14 to a high of $0.21. The average price target represents a decrease of 47.06% from its latest reported closing price of $0.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Core Scientific, Inc. - Equity Right is 614MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Scientific, Inc. - Equity Right. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORZR is 0.02%, an increase of 87.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 70.87% to 1,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Credit Strategies Fund holds 952K shares.

MAI Capital Management holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

