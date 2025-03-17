Jefferies Initiates Coverage of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.89% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for COPT Defense Properties is $35.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.89% from its latest reported closing price of $26.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for COPT Defense Properties is 710MM, a decrease of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in COPT Defense Properties. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 6.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDP is 0.20%, an increase of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 148,467K shares. The put/call ratio of CDP is 1.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,248K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 89.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 632.20% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,796K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,435K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,508K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,651K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,525K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 0.11% over the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

copt is an office reit that focuses primarily on serving the specialized requirements of u.s. government agencies and defense contractors, most of whom are engaged in defense information technology and national security-related activities. the company generally acquires, develops, manages and leases office and data center properties concentrated in large office parks primarily located near knowledge-based government demand drivers and/or in targeted markets or submarkets in the greater washington, dc/baltimore region. copt is an s&p midcap 400 company and more information can be found at www.copt.com.

