Jefferies Initiates Coverage of COPT Defense Properties (BMV:CDP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of COPT Defense Properties (BMV:CDP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 670 funds or institutions reporting positions in COPT Defense Properties. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDP is 0.22%, an increase of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 135,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,248K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 89.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 632.20% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,796K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,435K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,508K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 5.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,651K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,514K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 1.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,525K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDP by 0.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

