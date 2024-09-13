Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Constellation Energy (CEG) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Constellation Energy (NasdaqGS:CEG) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is $229.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $190.89 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.89% from its latest reported closing price of $189.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 17,786MM, a decrease of 24.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 198 owner(s) or 9.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.42%, an increase of 14.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 304,107K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 22,332K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,443K shares , representing a decrease of 27.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 13.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,950K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,031K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,782K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,269K shares , representing a decrease of 96.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 46.30% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 8,357K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,431K shares , representing a decrease of 48.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,091K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

