Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt (SBS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.98% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt is $29.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.35 to a high of $35.26. The average price target represents an increase of 0.98% from its latest reported closing price of $29.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt is 25,506MM, a decrease of 33.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.08%, an increase of 59.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 67,031K shares. The put/call ratio of SBS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 7,236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares , representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 83.52% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,840K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,078K shares , representing a decrease of 58.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 41.16% over the last quarter.

Manning & Napier Advisors holds 2,803K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares , representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 10.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,276K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 69.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 224.01% over the last quarter.

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