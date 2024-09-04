Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Commercial Metals (CMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.82% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $64.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 26.82% from its latest reported closing price of $50.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 7,494MM, a decrease of 10.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.24%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 124,475K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,673K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 1.61% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,421K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,809K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares , representing an increase of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 50.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,679K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 8.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,599K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

Commercial Metals Background Information

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

