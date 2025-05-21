Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Comerica (LSE:0I1P) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Comerica (LSE:0I1P) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.51% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 61.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.05 GBX to a high of 79.61 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of 58.60 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,137MM, an increase of 27.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1P is 0.20%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.60% to 147,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,440K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,848K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 113.24% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,663K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 19.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,222K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,132K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.