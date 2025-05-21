Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Comerica (CMA) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.23% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $61.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.23% from its latest reported closing price of $58.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,096MM, an increase of 26.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.20%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.86% to 147,172K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,440K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,848K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 113.24% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,663K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 19.37% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,222K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,132K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

