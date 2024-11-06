Jefferies Initiates Coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock (CMS.PRC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CMS.PRC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS.PRC is 0.14%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 2,059K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 906K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 888K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS.PRC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 375K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS.PRC by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 169K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS.PRC by 1.44% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 139K shares. No change in the last quarter.

