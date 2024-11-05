Jefferies Initiates Coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.39% Upside

As of October 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $25.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.40 to a high of $28.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.39% from its latest reported closing price of $24.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,194MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSC is 0.28%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 6,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,324K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 13.77% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,087K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 473K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 6.16% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 459K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 4.09% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSC by 3.86% over the last quarter.

