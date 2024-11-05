Jefferies Initiates Coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (CMSA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:CMSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.13% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is $25.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.63 to a high of $28.41. The average price target represents an increase of 3.13% from its latest reported closing price of $24.78 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond is 8,194MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMSA is 0.38%, an increase of 2.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 2,022K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 815K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 7.40% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 327K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMSA by 0.17% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 235K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund holds 225K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Ii holds 188K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.