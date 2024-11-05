Jefferies Initiates Coverage of CMS Energy (CMS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.19% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $72.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.69 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.19% from its latest reported closing price of $69.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 8,194MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,463 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.31%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 343,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,055K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,663K shares , representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 83.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,433K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,166K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,665K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,417K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 3.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,405K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,116K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 49.13% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,891K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,417K shares , representing an increase of 50.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 68.58% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Background Information

CMS Energy Background Information

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

