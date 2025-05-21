Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citizens Financial Group (LSE:0HYP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citizens Financial Group (LSE:0HYP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.97% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is 46.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 42.65 GBX to a high of 54.12 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.97% from its latest reported closing price of 41.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is 9,573MM, an increase of 34.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYP is 0.23%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 515,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,610K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYP by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,388K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,196K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HYP by 91.45% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 18,412K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYP by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,088K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,490K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYP by 1.88% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,134K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYP by 13.69% over the last quarter.

