Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (CFG.PRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CFG.PRE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG.PRE is 0.27%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 3,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRE by 12.79% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 733K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRE by 2.77% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 356K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRE by 8.26% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRE by 6.90% over the last quarter.

