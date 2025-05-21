Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (CFG.PRH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:CFG.PRH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 15.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG.PRH is 0.52%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.13% to 5,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,487K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRH by 1.32% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 677K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG.PRH by 0.09% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 392K shares. No change in the last quarter.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund holds 323K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.