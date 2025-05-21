Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.51% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Citizens Financial Group is $47.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.03 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 14.51% from its latest reported closing price of $41.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citizens Financial Group is 9,645MM, an increase of 35.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFG is 0.23%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 515,983K shares. The put/call ratio of CFG is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 36,610K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,388K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,196K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 91.45% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 18,412K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,088K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,490K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,134K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFG by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $179.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities.

