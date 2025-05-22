Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Citizens Financial Group (BIT:1CFG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Citizens Financial Group (BIT:1CFG) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 1,580 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citizens Financial Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CFG is 0.23%, an increase of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 515,950K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 36,610K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,900K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CFG by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 23,388K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,196K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CFG by 91.45% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 18,412K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,425K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CFG by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,088K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,490K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CFG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 12,134K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,999K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CFG by 13.69% over the last quarter.

