Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Cathay General Bancorp (NasdaqGS:CATY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cathay General Bancorp is $47.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $44.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cathay General Bancorp is 916MM, an increase of 32.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cathay General Bancorp. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATY is 0.14%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 68,013K shares. The put/call ratio of CATY is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,471K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,970K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 24.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,075K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 3.37% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 1,902K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,847K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,741K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CATY by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Cathay General Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 38 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, three in the Chicago, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei.

