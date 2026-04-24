Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NasdaqGS:CCEC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.87% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Capital Clean Energy Carriers is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.87% from its latest reported closing price of $19.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Capital Clean Energy Carriers is 474MM, an increase of 20.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Clean Energy Carriers. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 20.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCEC is 0.00%, an increase of 95.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 43.65% to 248K shares. The put/call ratio of CCEC is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 107K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing a decrease of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 12.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 27K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCEC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.