Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Canadian Solar (LSE:0XGH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Solar. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XGH is 0.17%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 34,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,228K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,166K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,116K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,049K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 90.13% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,590K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 46.38% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 1,364K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XGH by 9.33% over the last quarter.

