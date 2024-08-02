Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (MUN:RW5) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RW5 is 0.27%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 325,789K shares.

Partners Value Investments holds 30,808K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,524K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,562K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,433K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,213K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,346K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,197K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RW5 by 6.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

