Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.82% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Brookfield Asset Management is $43.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2.82% from its latest reported closing price of $41.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brookfield Asset Management is 5,453MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brookfield Asset Management. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAM is 0.27%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 325,789K shares. The put/call ratio of BAM is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Value Investments holds 30,808K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 24,524K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,562K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 2.82% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,433K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,213K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,346K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 14,197K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAM by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

